Miss Universe 1993 is back in Manila, the city that was once her second home

MANILA, Philippines – Miss Universe 1993 Dayanara Torres is back in the country!

Department of Tourism Undersecretary Kat de Castro posted a photo of Dayanara after the former Miss Universe landed at NAIA Terminal 1 on Tuesday, January 24.

Hello there Miss @dayanarapr! Welcome back to your second home. #missuniverse #itsmorefuninthephilippines #dot A photo posted by Kat De Castro (@katdecastro) on Jan 24, 2017 at 4:18am PST

Days before she arrived, Dayanara posted several photos on Instagram recalling her memories of the Philippines. She also met up with Gary Valenciano during his US tour and announced she was signing with Manila Genesis, a talent agency run by Gary's wife Angeli Pangilinan-Valenciano.

Dayanara, or Yari, crowned India's Sushmita Sen in Manila in 1994. After her reign, Dayanara stayed in the Philippines where she began a showbiz career, appearing in films such as Hataw Na with Gary V and Basta Kasama Kita with former boyfriend Aga Muhlach.

The Puerto Rican beauty was previously married to singer Marc Anthony, with whom she has two children. – Rappler.com