LOOK: Dayanara Torres is back in the Philippines
MANILA, Philippines – Miss Universe 1993 Dayanara Torres is back in the country!
Department of Tourism Undersecretary Kat de Castro posted a photo of Dayanara after the former Miss Universe landed at NAIA Terminal 1 on Tuesday, January 24.
Days before she arrived, Dayanara posted several photos on Instagram recalling her memories of the Philippines. She also met up with Gary Valenciano during his US tour and announced she was signing with Manila Genesis, a talent agency run by Gary's wife Angeli Pangilinan-Valenciano.
Its THROWBACK THURSDAY PEOPLE! JUEVES de retroceso a... los 90's Throwback HUWEBES! *** . #MySecondHome #Philippines #TBT #Blessed #LovingLife #Pamilya #AlwaysInMyHeart #Loved #FiveYears#MiSegundoHogar #FeelingTheLove #Bendecida #Feliz #Agradecida del #Apoyo de mi #PuertoRico Hoy mas q nunca *** . #Feeling the #NeedToExplain what #ThrowBackThursday means! Gente! Se ponen Fotos de Nuestro #Pasado los Jueves FYI
Glad to be back with Manila GENESIS again...! Couldn't feel more at home! Love you guys @angelipv @therealgaryv Here's to New Beginnings *** FELIZ de estar devuelta con la compañía GENESIS en Filipinas, como en Familia! Ito ay isang bagong araw! #ItsAnewDay #NewBeginnings #2017 #ThisIsIt #Familia #Family #Pamilya @manilagenesis #management #Philippines Thx to #AlanMercer
Dayanara, or Yari, crowned India's Sushmita Sen in Manila in 1994. After her reign, Dayanara stayed in the Philippines where she began a showbiz career, appearing in films such as Hataw Na with Gary V and Basta Kasama Kita with former boyfriend Aga Muhlach.
The Puerto Rican beauty was previously married to singer Marc Anthony, with whom she has two children. – Rappler.com