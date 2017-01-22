Miss Universe Philippines 2010 is set to host along with social media star Bretman Rock

MANILA, Philippines – Miss Universe Philippines 2010 Venus Raj is set to host the red carpet special of the 2016 pageant!

Venus will host the red carpet event with social media star Bretman Rock on January 29, 6 pm ET (January 30, 7 am in the Philippines).

The news was confirmed on the Miss Universe website, though it has not yet been announced on the Miss Universe social media accounts or on Venus' accounts.

Steve Harvey and Ashley Graham will host the main event on January 30 at the Mall of Asia Arena, where Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach will crown her successor. – Rappler.com