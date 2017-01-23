Proceeds from the gifts in the auction will go to Positive Action Foundation Philippines

MANILA, Philippines – After their courtesy call with President Rodrigo Duterte in Malacañang on Monday, January 23, the Miss Universe candidates gathered at Conrad Hotel for the National Gift Auction.

This year, 10 gifts were selected for the live auction. The Philippines' bet Maxine Medina presented to the audience a pearl necklace and earring set.

In an interview with Rappler, Terry Alan Farris, managng director of Pass It Forward said that proceeds from the gifts will go to Positive Action Foundation Philippines.

'It's a registered non-profit beneficiary. And the funds will go toward their shelter campaign, which is on Pass It Forward," he said.

Martin Nievera hosted the event with the 86 candidates wearing gowns from the Philippines top designers such as Rajo Laurel, Francis Libiran, Fanny Serrano and more. Maxine wore a gown by rising fashion designer Odelon Simpao.

Miss Universe 1969 Gloria Diaz and Miss Universe 1973 Margie Moran were also present at the event, dressed by designer Albert Andrada.

Actors Enrique Gil, Matteo Guidicelli, former Miss Universe Philippines 2013 Ariella Arida and former Miss USA 2014 and 2015 Nia Sanchez and Olivia Jordan were also present at the event.

Spotted former Miss USA 2014 Nia Sanchez and Miss USA 2015 Olivia Jordan. pic.twitter.com/KExTW3bRkK — alexa villano (@alexavillano) January 23, 2017

Miss Universe 1991 Lupita Jones of Mexico was also spotted at the auction area.

Miss Universe 1991 Lupita Jones is also here to auction off her lovely purse. #65thMissUniverse pic.twitter.com/iJ1N4vlFvD — 65th Miss Universe (@MissUniverse_65) January 23, 2017

There was also a women empowerement program during the event, with 10 women honored during the night. The ladies honored were:

Lea Salonga

Vicki Belo

Rosalinda Bernales

Hidilyn Diaz

Alice Eduardo

Margarita Fores

Solar Lola

Nedy Tantoco

Tourism secretary Wanda Teo

