The pageant candidates meet kids cared for by Concordia Children's Services, and also try popular meals from fast food chain Jollibee

MANILA, Philippines – At least 24 Miss Universe candidates enjoyed some Jollibee with the orphans of Concordia Children's Services on Monday, January 23.

The ladies tried Chickenjoy, Jolly Spaghetti, and the Yum! Burger before getting up to dance with the iconic Jollibee mascot at the fast food chain's Blue Bay Walk branch in Pasay.

The Philippines' Maxine Medina was there too, to introduce them to the famous Filipino restaurant chain.

Afterwards, the ladies and the kids were given Jollibee stuffed toys to take home.

Check out some photos of the Miss Universe 2016 candidates at Jollibee!

– Rappler.com