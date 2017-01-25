Miss Universe Philippines 2016 Maxine Medina talks about her childhood, becoming an interior designer, and the journey to the pageant

MANILA, Philippines – Over the week, the Miss Universe pageant has been releasing video features on each of the 86 contestants, and Miss Philippines 2016 Maxine Medina's is finally out!

The video, posted on Wednesday, January 25, featured views of Manila, a few of Maxine's childhood photos, and even some clips of her playing with kids at a park.

"When I first started on this journey, I was just a simple girl. I didn't expect anything," she said as the video began.

She also explained why she chose to become an interior designer, sharing her love for space as a result of not having her own while growing up in her grandma's house.

"Space affects how we heal, how we work, how we deal with our life," she said.

"And now that I'm here, with the help of my fellow Filipinos, I'm confident I can be Miss Universe," Maxine ended.

The coronation for the Miss Universe 2016 pageant is set for Monday, January 30, where Pia Wurtzbach will crown her successor. – Rappler.com