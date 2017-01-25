Miss Universe 1993 joins Sushmita Sen on the 2016 pageant's panel of judges!

MANILA, Philippines – Miss Universe 1993 Dayanara Torres is back in Manila to judge the Miss Universe 2016 pageant!

The news was confirmed on the Miss Universe official website.

Aside from Dayanara, Miss Universe 1994 Sushmita Sen is set to judge the pageant as well. Dayanara crowned Sushmita in Manila in 1994.

The Miss Universe website also announced the following personalities as judges for the pageant:

Miss Universe 2011 Leila Lopes

PAPER editorial director Mickey Boardman

TV star and former model Cynthia Bailey

Social entrepreneur and women's rights activist Francine LeFrak

After her reign as Miss Universe, Dayanara pursued a career in showbiz in the Philippines. She appeared in filmes like Hataw Na with Gary V and Basta Kasama Kita with former boyfriend Aga Muhlach.

The former Miss Universe arrived in Manila on January 24.

The Miss Universe 2016 coronation night will be held on January 30 at the Mall of Asia Arena. – Rappler.com