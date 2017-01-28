Steve joins miss Universe co-host Ashley Graham in the Philippines ahead of coronation night

MANILA, Philippines – Miss Universe coronation night host Steve Harvey arrived in the Philippines on Saturday, January 28, two days before the big event!

Steve arrived early Saturday morning via a chartered flight and was met by Department of Tourism officals and former Ilocos Sur governor Luis "Chavit" Singson.

In a statement, Tourism Secretary Wanda Teo said the country is happy to welcome the host.

"Filipinos welcome Steve Harvey with open arms and​ without any reservation," the statement said.

"The popular American actor-comedian has millions of excited​ fans in the Philippines​,​ who look forward to having him host/emcee the 65th Miss Universe Coronation on Monday, when the universe, tune in on this thrilla in Manila. In the tradition of genuine Filipino hospitality, we extend our hand of friendship. We assure everyone that, when you are with Filipinos, we embrace you as family.​"

The statement ended with, "We are so happy, honored and proud to have Mr Harvey in the Philippines."

Steve's co-host, model Ashley Graham, arrived in the country a few days prior. She accompanied Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach on her trip to Bohol.

Eating my way through the #Philippines with @missuniverse #dairyfree malunggay & honey flavor! A photo posted by A S H L E Y G R A H A M (@theashleygraham) on Jan 23, 2017 at 4:40am PST

Getting the royal treatment on my private coach to go and meet the future Queen #MissUniverse #Manila @missuniverse thanks to @prabalgurung for the perfect dress to kick off the weekends' festivities A photo posted by A S H L E Y G R A H A M (@theashleygraham) on Jan 27, 2017 at 5:52am PST

Steve was criticized in 2015 after he mistakenly announced Colombia's Ariadna Gutierrez as the winner. He has since apologized to both Pia and Ariadna for the mistake. – Rappler.com