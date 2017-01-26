Check out Maxine Medina at the swimsuit and evening gown competitions, plus the national costume presentation!

MANILA, Philippines – Miss Philippines 2016 Maxine Medina took center stage during the Preliminary Competition of the Miss Universe pageant on Thursday, January 26.

Maxine received loud cheers from the audience at the Mall of Asia Arena along with favorites like Andrea Tovar of Colombia, Mariam Habach of Venezuela, Chalita Suansane of Thailand, and more.

Maxine has been under some pressure, not only because the Philippines is hosting the pageant this year, but also because fans are hoping for a back-to-back win after Pia Wurtzbach in 2015. Pia herself hosted the preliminary show, along with actor Derek Ramsay.

Still, Maxine had fun onstage that night, smiling throughout the swimsuit round.

Maxine stood out in an emerald green gown with a fringe skirt by Rhett Eala.

Maxine wore another creation by Rhett Eala for the National Costume Presentation, which was held after the preliminaries.

The preliminary round will determine the Top 12 ladies who will compete on Monday, January 30. – Rappler.com