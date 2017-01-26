Who should we watch out for at the swimsuit and evening gown competition? Miss International PH 2014 Bianca Guidotti and pageant blogger Norman Tinio let us know!

MANILA, Philippines – The Miss Universe 2016 competition is in full swing!

The preliminary competition is set to be held on Thursday, January 26, and the ladies will be walking the Mall of Asia Arena stage for the swimsuit and evening gown segments of the show.

The pageant judges will be scoring the ladies at the preliminaries, and those with the highest scores will automatically make it to the Top 12 on coronation night.

So who should we look out for at the preliminaries?

Miss International Philippines 2014 Bianca Guidotti and pageant blogger Norman Tinio are set to tell us what to expect right before the competition starts.

Tune in here on Thursday or head over to fb.com/rapplerent to watch! – Rappler.com