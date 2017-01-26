Pageant blogger Norman Tinio and Miss International PH 2014 Bianca Guidotti talk us through their top picks for Miss Universe 2016!

MANILA, Philippines – As soon as the Miss Universe 2016 preliminary competition is over, the judges will have an idea of who the Top 12 candidates will be – and we will too!

Pageant blogger Norman Tinio and Miss International Philippines 2014 Bianca Guidotti will tell us who they think will make it as soon as the swimsuit and evening gown competitions end.

