IN PHOTOS: Miss Universe 2016 candidates in swimsuit
MANILA, Philippines – The preliminary competition of Miss Universe 2016 began with the swimsuit competition on Thursday, January 26, at the Mall of Asia Arena.
The 86 candidates worked the stage in swimsuits by Yamamay.
Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach and actor Derek Ramsay hosted the show.
Check out some of the photos from the competition!
– Rappler.com
More on the Miss Universe preliminary rounds on Rappler here!
