See photos of the Miss Universe candidates in their swimsuits and evening gowns!

MANILA, Philippines – The Miss Universe candidates are going to work the stage for the pageant's Preliminary Competition!

The preliminaries, made up of the swimsuit and evening gown competitions, will be held on Thursday, January 26, at the Mall of Asia Arena.

Based on these two events, the Miss Universe judges will determine the Top 12 who will make it to Coronation Night on January 30.

After the preliminaries, the ladies will also be onstage for the National Costume presentation.

Scroll below for photos of the ladies in their swimsuits, evening gowns, and national costumes!

– Rappler.com