IN PHOTOS: Miss Universe 2016 evening gown competition
MANILA, Philippines – The 86 candidates of Miss Universe 2016 were regal and elegant as they worked the stage at the evening gown competition.
The evening gown competition, part of the pageant's Preliminary Competition, was held on Thursday, Janaury 26, at the Mall of Asia Arena.
Here are a few of the beautiful gowns that night!
– Rappler.com
More on the Miss Universe preliminary rounds on Rappler here!
- LOOK: Maxine Medina's Miss Universe national costume
- IN PHOTOS: Miss Universe 2016 candidates in their national costumes
- IN PHOTOS: PH's Maxine Medina at the Miss Universe preliminaries
- PHOTO RECAP: Miss Universe 2016 Preliminary Competition
- IN PHOTOS: PH's Maxine Medina at the Miss Universe preliminaries
- IN PHOTOS: Miss Universe 2016 evening gown competition
- IN PHOTOS: Miss Universe 2016 candidates in swimsuit
- LIVE UPDATES: Miss Universe 2016 Preliminary Competition
- [WATCH] Miss Universe 2016 Preliminary Competition: Top 12 contenders
- Miss Universe 2016: What is the Preliminary Competition?