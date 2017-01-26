See the ladies at the swimsuit and evening gown competitions!

MANILA, Philippines – The Miss Universe 2016 Preliminary Competition was held on Thursday, January 26, at the Mall of Asia Arena.

The event was hosted by Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach and actor Derek Ramsay.

The competition kicked off with each girl proudly announcing her name and country.

The swimsuit competition followed, with the ladies working the stage in Yamamay swimsuits.

The evening gown competition came next, with the ladies in elegant dresses.

After the preliminaries, audiences stayed to watch the national costume presentation, which is filmed ahead of coronation night.

The Miss Universe 2016 coronation night will take place on Monday, January 30, at the Mall of Asia Arena. – Rappler.com

