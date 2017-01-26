(UPDATED) The headdress and earrings of Maxine Medina's costume cost more than P1M, according to designer Rhett Eala

MANILA, Philippines (UPDATED) – Miss Universe Philippines 2016 Maxine Medina shone at the pageant's preliminary rounds on Thursday, January 26, and impressed fans with her glimmering national costume after.

On Instagram the following day, Maxine posted a photo of herself at the presentation, saying: "I felt like a royalty when I walked in my national costume last night. The inspiration behind this creation include the colorful Muslim vinta, the corals, and the South Sea pearls of Mindanao."

I felt like a royalty when I walked in my national costume last night. The inspiration behind this creation include the colorful Muslim vinta, the corals, and the South Sea pearls of Mindanao. The centerpiece of the costume is the P1.0MM headress adorned with pearls from @jewelmer It is also created by @rhetteala Thank you for all your support last night. You all have molded me into becoming the best version of myself. #pilipinas #parasabayan #4M4MU A photo posted by Maria Mika Maxine Medina (@maxine_medina) on Jan 27, 2017 at 3:37am PST

Maxine's costume was by Rhett Eala, who told ABS-CBN that its headdress and earrings cost more than P1 million, because of its South Sea pearls from Jewelmer.

Finishing touches @jewelmer #philippines #missuniverse #4m4mu #maxinemedina A video posted by Rhett Eala (@rhetteala) on Jan 26, 2017 at 6:01am PST



Rhett also designed Maxine's evening gown for the pageant.

The Miss Universe National Costume Presentation, which is filmed after the swimsuit and evening gown competitions, has no bearing on the candidates' scores in the pageant. – Rappler.com

