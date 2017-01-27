Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach says Filipinos should not put our candidate down over the honest mistake that Imelda Marcos invented the terno

MANILA, Philippines – Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach defended the Philippines' bet Maxine Medina from criticism, after Maxine erroneously said that it was former first lady Imelda Marcos who invented the terno.

In an interview with CNN Philippines, Pia said: "It's a mistake. It wasn't done intentionally. She honestly did not know. Are we really going to put our girl down because of a statement like that?"

Pia added that while Maxine should have been more careful with her facts, people should also give Maxine a break from all the criticism.

"We should be celebrating because she's made it so far already. This girl has been training for months and months leading up to the competition, and what she really needs now is encouragement, along with the other candidates," Pia said, reminding us that coronation night is only 3 days away.

Meanwhile, in a interview with ABS-CBN, Maxine apologized for the mistake, saying she should have said "popularized" instead of "invented."

"Sorry for that word.... Mali lang 'yung word na nagamit ko (I just used the wrong word)," she said.

On Thursday, January 26, social media users criticized Maxine when she said that it was Imelda who invented the terno in a recorded video of the Miss Universe candidates' visit to Vigan.

Former first lady Imelda Marcos was known to have popularized the terno during her time, and was even dubbed the "Iron Butterfly" because of the dress' sleeves. (FAST FACTS: Who invented the Philippine terno?)

Maxine is hoping to repeat Pia's success in the Miss Universe pageant on Monday, January 30, at the Mall of Asia Arena. – Rappler.com