Palace spokesman Ernesto Abella commends Maxine for being a good host in the Miss Universe pageant

MANILA, Philippines – Malacañang congratulated Miss Universe Philippines 2016 Maxine Medina for being a good host to the 85 candidates of the pageant, as well as showing them Filipino hospitality.

In an interview with dzRB on Saturday, January 28, Palace Spokesman Ernesto Abella sent greetings to Medina and the candidates.

“We convey our most heartfelt felicitations for all the Miss Universe candidates and especially cheer and throw our support for the Ms Philippines candidate, Maxine Medina, who deserves all the moral boost she can get for working very hard and giving her best in a competition that promotes goodwill and friendship among nations,” Abella said.

“As the country's representative, Maxine is able to show the beauty, warm, hope and dignity of the Filipino. We are truly proud of her.”

Abella also said it was an honor for the Philippines to host the pageant and that he hopes the foreign guests will come back to visit the country.

“We are also grateful for this experience of hosting the pageant, assured and confident that the 2017 Miss Universe experience has been joyful and memorable for all the candidates and our foreign guests."

He added, “We invite them to come back and bring more of their friends to explore the various islands of the Philippines, ready to be astonished by the unexhausted beauty of each one and willing to be moved in every way by the fervent spirit of the Filipino people, and so we say, Mabuhay!”

The Philippines hosted the pageant twice in 1974 and 1994.

Meanwhile, when asked if President Rodrigo Duterte will be watching the pageant, Abella said he’s not yet sure if the President will indeed watch.

"Tingnan po natin (Let’s wait and see). Wala po siyang (He has no) confirmation. But who knows? It's going to be a very...it's going to be a fun experience,” Abella said. (READ: No holiday on January 30 for Miss Universe – Palace)

Reigning Miss Universe Pia Wurtzbach is set to crown her successor on Monday, January 30, at the Mall of Asia Arena with Steve Harvey and model Ashley Graham as hosts. – Rappler.com