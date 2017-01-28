Steve and Pia start rehearsals for the Miss Universe pageant

MANILA, Philippines – Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach was reunited with TV host Steve Harvey as they started rehearsals for the Miss Universe 2016 pageant on Saturday, January 28.

Esther Swan, Pia’s manager, posted a photo of the two together at the Mall of Asia Arena.

“They are back & ready for anything! [Steve Harvey] [Miss Universe] take the stage once again and rehearse for the Miss Universe telecast Live from Manila.”

Steve arrived Saturday morning, two days before coronation night. Department of Tourism officials and former Ilocos Sur governor Luis “Chavit” Singson, who brought the pageant to the country, welcomed him upon his arrival.



Steve and Pia were last seen together when she guested on his show. He apologized for the gaffe he committed, when he accidentally announced Miss Colombia Ariadna Gutierrez as the winner. Steve has also since apologized to Ariadna. – Rappler.com