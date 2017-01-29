Steve Harvey, Ashley Graham, Dayanara Torres, Sushmita Sen, and more walk the red carpet ahead of the crowning of Miss Universe 2016

MANILA, Philippines – Hours before the big day, host Steve Harvey, backstage host Ashley Graham, and the judges of the Miss Universe 2016 pageant walked the red carpet at the SMX Convention Center in Pasay City.

The red carpet event was hosted by social media star Bretman Rock and Miss Universe 2010 4th runner-up Venus Raj.

Miss Universe 1993 Dayanara Torres, Miss Universe 1994 Sushmita Sen, and Miss Universe 2011 Leila Lopes were among the judges present at the event. Tourism officials led by Secretary Wanda Teo were also there.

Miss Universe 2015 2nd runner-up Olivia Jordan and Miss Universe 2014 1st runner-up Nia Sanchez also dropped by.

Some of the candidates also walked the red carpet to relax before the main event.

Boyz II Men and Flo Rida, who will perform on coronation night, were there too.

Check out the photos from the red carpet.

All photos by Alecs Ongcal/Rappler

– Rappler.com