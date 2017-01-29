'No more mistakes,' Andrea tells Steve in jest during the rehearsals

MANILA, Philippines – TV host Steve Harvey and Miss Colombia 2016 Andrea Tovar showed that his infamous gaffe with Miss Colombia 2015 Ariadna Gutierrez is no longer a problem, as the two exchanged hugs during the Miss Universe rehearsals on Sunday, January 29.

During the practice session, Andrea was called up and she and Steve immediately hugged each other, which got the audience cheering.

"Thank you so much," Steve said, then asked how Andrea was.

"So fine," Andrea replied.

"No more mistakes," she added in jest.

Aquí el Ensayo a su Clasificación al Top 13! El Inglés como ven será Importante en el Top 13. @andreatov #MissColombia #MissUniverse #MissUniverso A video posted by Beauties Colombia (@beautiescolombia) on Jan 28, 2017 at 11:37pm PST

In a previous interview, Andrea had said that Steve's gaffe was an honest mistake.

In 2015, Steve announced Ariadna as the winner, then a few minutes later admitted that he had made a mistake and that the Philippines' Pia Wurtzbach was the winner. The pageant host has since apologized to both ladies. (LOOK: Steve Harvey, Pia Wurtzbach reunite on stage)

Last December, Steve described the incident as "4 minutes of pure hell."

Steve and model Ashley Graham are set to host the pageant on Monday, January 30. – Rappler.com