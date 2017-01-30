Tune in here for photos, the announcement of winners, and more on the coronation of Miss Universe 2016!

MANILA, Philippines – We're just hours away from the coronation of the next Miss Universe!

Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach is set to crown her successor on Monday, January 30, at 8 am (Manila time).

The event will be held at the Mall of Asia Arena, with the judges – including former Miss Universe winners like Sushmita Sen and Dayanara Torres – announcing their Top 12 from the preliminaries.

Aside from performances by Boyz II Men and Flo Rida, pageant fans can also look forward to seeing backstage host Ashley Graham and, of course, host Steve Harvey.

Scroll down for updates on the big event!

Tweets about #MissUniverse2016 from:rapplerdotcom

– Rappler.com