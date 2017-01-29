Makeup artist RB Chanco, who's doing the Miss Universe 2016 candidates' makeup, shares how to create a perfect look for coronation night

MANILA, Philippines – The Miss Universe candidates are beautiful with or without makeup, but it's an important aspect of how they'll present themselves at the pageant.

Because they'll be onstage, on TV, and walking and talking live in front of the judges, the ladies have to wear makeup that will look good in all 3 situations.

MAC sponsored makeup artist RB Chanco took the time to talk us through what she and other MAC artists will do to have the 86 ladies ready on coronation night.

RB's demonstration took an hour to film, but she said they have to do each candidate's makeup in just 15 to 30 minutes during the big event itself!

Watch the video above, try out some of the tricks, and let us know which of them you think you can work into your makeup skill set! – Rappler.com