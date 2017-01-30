See who else made it to the Top 13!

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippines' bet Maxine Medina made it to the Top 13 of the Miss Universe coronation at the Mall of Asia Arena on Monday, January 30.

The other candidates in the Top 13 are:

Kenya

Indonesia

USA

Mexico

Peru

Panama

Colombia

Philippines

Canada

Brazil

France

Haiti

Thailand

The ladies will compete in the swimsuit portion, where 9 candidates will move on to the next round. – Rappler.com