Here are the Top 9 candidates in the evening gown competition!

MANILA, Philippines – Followng the swimsuit competition, the 9 Miss Universe finalists elegantly walked the stage during the long gown competition.

The coronation night was held at the Mall of Asia Arena on Monday, January 30.

The final 9 will be cut down to the Top 6, who will move on to the question and answer portion. – Rappler.com