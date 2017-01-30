See who made it to the Top 9!

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippines' bet Maxine Medina moved a step closer to the Miss Universe 2016 finals when she was announced part of the Top 9 after the swimsuit competition.

The Miss Universe pageant was held at the Mall of Asia Arena on Monday, January 30.

Here are the ladies who made it to the Top 9:

USA - Deshauna Barbers

Thailand - Chalita Suansane

France - Iris Mittenaere

Mexico - Kristal Silva

Kenya - Mary Esther Were

Colombia - Andrea Tovar

Canada - Siera Bearchell

Haiti - Raquel Pellisier

Philippines - Maxine Medina

They will compete in the long gown competition, where 6 candidates will move on to the question and answer portion.

Check out Rappler's Live Updates from coronation night and stay tuned for all updates from the show! – Rappler.com