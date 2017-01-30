PH bet Maxine Medina makes it to Miss Universe Top 6
MANILA, Philippines – The top 6 have been announced and the Philippines' bet Maxine Medina is among the ladies moving on in the competition!
Here are the ladies who made it to the top 6:
- Miss France
- Miss Kenya
- Miss Colombia
- Miss Philippines
- Miss Thailand
- Miss Haiti
The Top 6 will answer questions, which will determine who will move on to Top 3. Check out our live updates here. – Rappler.com
