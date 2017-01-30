Here are the finalists in the running to be Pia Wurtzbach's successor!

MANILA, Philippines – After the question and answer portion, the Top 3 Miss Universe finalists have been announced!

Here are the 3 finalists who are in the running for Miss Universe 2016:

Colombia

France

Haiti

The candidates were chosen after going through the swimsuit, evening gown, and question and answer portion.

Among the 3 candidates, one will be crowned as Pia Wurtzbach's successor. – Rappler.com