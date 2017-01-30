Check out the photos from the emotional coronation and look back at some of the moments from the pageant's finale!

MANILA, Philippines – After 3 weeks, a new Miss Universe was crowned on Monday, January 30 at the Mall of Asia Arena, succeeding Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach.

Iris Mittenaere was crowned in front of a jam-packed arena, as supporters cheered her on.

The show started with Steve Harvey introducing Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach to the stage. Pia announced that she was signed on to IMG Models.

Host Steve Harvey then came on stage and announced the Top 13. The Philippine's Maxine Medina made it to the Top 13, while Thailand's Chalita Suansane won the fan vote.

The Top 13 confidently walked on stage in Yamamay swimwear.

From top 13, the candidates were narrowed to the top 9 for the long gown competition.

After the long gown competition, 6 candidates moved on for the question and answer portion, wherein they were asked about current issues affecting their countries.

From 6, it was time for the final 3.

The judges were able to observe a final walk from the 3 candidates. Meanwhile, R&B group Boyz II Men came out to serenade the ladies as well as the audience with a medley of songs.

Before the winner's announcement, Steve called Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach for her farewell walk.

Check out these photos of Miss France Iris Mittenaere's emotional coronation:

Congratulations to the new Miss Universe, and well done to all the ladies in the competition! – Rappler.com