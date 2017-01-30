Pia gives her final speech and walk as Miss Universe in her own country, the Philippines

MANILA, Philippines – Because of her controversial win, Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach wasn't able to do her first walk in Las Vegas when she won the crown.

But on Monday, January 30, right before she crowned her successor, France's Iris Mittenaere, Miss Universe 2015 took an extra-special final walk – one in her own country, the Philippines.

Before Pia crowned Iris at the Mall of Asia Arena on Monday, January 30, she took a final walk onstage as Miss Universe while her final speech was being played back.

After she thanked her family, the Miss Universe Organization, and her fans, Pia said: "To the next Miss Universe, fasten your seatbelt. At the end of your reign, you will grown in confidence, maturity, and faith. For me, the title was a dream come true, but the work continues.

"Kababayan, maraming salamat po. Mahal ko kayo. (Countrymen, thank you very much. I love you all.) Thank you for everything."

In 2015, pageant host Steve Harvey mistakenly announced that Miss Colombia Ariadna Gutierrez had won. Ariadna was crowned and took her first walk, when Steve came out, apologized and corrected himself – the Philippines had won Miss Universe 2015. – Rappler.com