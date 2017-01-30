See photos of Maxine at the big event!

MANILA, Philippines – After shining at the preliminaries, Miss Universe Philippines 2016 Maxine Medina gave it her all during the grand coronation on Monday, January 30.

Maxine made it to the Top 6 of the pageant, while France's Iris Mittenaere won the title of Miss Universe. (READ: Netizens answer Maxine Medina's question for Miss Universe)

Here are photos of Maxine during the swimsuit and evening gown segments!

Top 9 upclose. #missuniverse #philippines #finalcompetition A photo posted by Jonas Antonio Gaffud (@jonasofmercator) on Jan 29, 2017 at 8:35pm PST

The Miss Universe coronation was held at the Mall of Asia Arena. – Rappler.com