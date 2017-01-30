IN PHOTOS: PH's Maxine Medina at Miss Universe 2016 coronation
MANILA, Philippines – After shining at the preliminaries, Miss Universe Philippines 2016 Maxine Medina gave it her all during the grand coronation on Monday, January 30.
Maxine made it to the Top 6 of the pageant, while France's Iris Mittenaere won the title of Miss Universe. (READ: Netizens answer Maxine Medina's question for Miss Universe)
Here are photos of Maxine during the swimsuit and evening gown segments!
The Miss Universe coronation was held at the Mall of Asia Arena. – Rappler.com
- IN PHOTOS: PH's Maxine Medina at Miss Universe 2016 coronation
- #MissUniverse2016: The social media highlights
- Was Miss Universe 2016 Iris Mittenaere's final answer misinterpreted?
- Pia Wurtzbach's final speech, walk as Miss Universe
- PHOTO RECAP: Miss Universe 2016 grand coronation
- LOOK: Pia Wurtzbach hugs Maxine Medina after top 6 Miss Universe finish for PH
- Netizens answer Maxine Medina's question for Miss Universe
- Stars cheer on PH's Maxine Medina, congratulate Miss Universe Iris Mittenaere
- LIVE UPDATES: Miss Universe 2016 coronation
- READ: All the answers from the Miss Universe 2016 QnA rounds
- France's Iris Mittenaere wins Miss Universe 2016
- READ: PH bet Maxine Medina's Miss Universe question-and-answer round
- PH bet Maxine Medina fails to make Miss Universe top 3
- FULL LIST: Miss Universe 2016, Top 3
- FULL LIST: Miss Universe 2016, Top 6
- PH bet Maxine Medina makes it to Miss Universe Top 6
- IN PHOTOS: Miss Universe 2016 evening gown competition
- PH bet Maxine Medina in Miss Universe 2016 Top 9
- FULL LIST: Miss Universe 2016, Top 9
- IN PHOTOS: Miss Universe 2016 Top 13 in swimsuit competition
- LOOK: Miss Universe contestants try balut!
- PHOTO RECAP: Miss Universe 2016 Preliminary Competition
- FULL LIST: Top 13, Miss Universe 2016
- PH's Maxine Medina in Miss Universe Top 13
- Pia Wurtzbach signs with IMG
- WATCH: Miss Universe makeup artist shows us how to look like a queen
- IN PHOTOS: Miss Universe 2016 coronation night red carpet
- WATCH: Steve Harvey, Miss Colombia Andrea Tovar hug during rehearsals
- IN PHOTOS: Miss Universe crowns through the years
- Miss Universe 2016: Empowered, self-confident, beautiful
- Miss Universe 2016 predictions: Who will succeed Pia Alonzo Wurtzbach?
- Miss Universe PH representatives: Where are they now?
- IN PHOTOS: 11 iconic Miss Universe National Costumes
- LOOK: Steve Harvey, Pia Wurtzbach reunite on stage
- Palace to PH bet Maxine Medina: ‘We are truly proud of her’
- [WATCH] Miss Universe 2016 predictions: Our top 3 picks
- LOOK: Rapper Flo Rida arrives in Manila for Miss Universe pageant
- LOOK: Steve Harvey arrives in Manila for Miss Universe pageant
- Pia Wurtzbach defends Maxine Medina over terno gaffe
- LOOK: Maxine Medina's Miss Universe national costume
- IN PHOTOS: Miss Universe 2016 candidates in their national
- IN PHOTOS: 5 unconventional Miss Universe evening gowns
- IN PHOTOS: PH's Maxine Medina at the Miss Universe preliminaries
- IN PHOTOS: Miss Universe 2016 evening gown competition
- IN PHOTOS: Miss Universe 2016 candidates in swimsuit
- LIVE UPDATES: Miss Universe 2016 Preliminary Competition
- [WATCH] Miss Universe 2016 Preliminary Competition: Top 12 contenders
- Miss Universe 2016: What is the Preliminary Competition?
- Boyz II Men to perform in Miss Universe 2016
- IN PHOTOS: Miss Universe candidates play with orphans at Jollibee
- WATCH: 3 Great Miss Universe Q&As that weren't enough to win the crown
- LOOK: Maxine Medina's pearls for the Miss Universe National Gift Auction
- Duterte toasts the beauty of Miss Universe candidates
- WATCH: Emotional Pia Wurtzbach on crowning her successor, inspiring others
- IN PHOTOS: Miss Universe 2016 candidates strike cute, wacky poses
- WATCH: Margie Moran to Pia Wurtzbach on life after Miss Universe
- WATCH: Pia Wurtzbach brings hope to Yolanda-hit Tagbanua community
- IN PHOTOS: Pia Wurtzbach, Miss Universe candidates play with kids at Smile Train
- IN PHOTOS: Miss Universe 2016 ladies shine in Mindanao fabrics
- IN PHOTOS: Miss Universe 2016 candidates visit Batangas
- WATCH: Pia Wurtzbach, Miss Universe 2016 candidates visit Philippine Navy
- IN PHOTOS: Miss Universe 2016 candidates at Baguio parade
- IN PHOTOS: Colorful floats at the Miss Universe 2016 Baguio parade
- WATCH: All Miss Universe 2016 candidates at the swimsuit presentation
- WATCH: Pia Wurtzbach's speech at the Miss Universe Governor's Ball
- IN PHOTOS: Candidates, guests, stars at the Miss Universe 2016 Governor's Ball
- IN PHOTOS: Miss Universe 2016 Governor's Ball red carpet
- IN PHOTOS: Miss Universe 2016 candidates shine in PH designs
- IN PHOTOS: Miss Universe 2016 candidates in Vigan
- IN PHOTOS: Miss Universe 2016 candidates in Boracay