After the QnA it's a top 6 finish for Maxine Medina

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippines' bet Maxine Medina ended her bid for the Miss Universe 2016 crown after she did not make it to the competition’s top 3, announced after the question and answer round. Instead, it's a solid top 6 finish for the Filipina beauty.

Asked what she felt was the most significant change seen in the world the last 10 years, Maxine said:

"The last 10 years of being here in the world is that I saw all the people being in one event like this in Miss Universe, and it's something big to us that we are one, as one nation, we are all together."

After the QnA, the top 3 – from Colombia, Haiti, and France – were announced, and the 3 proceeded to answer the same question in a second Q&A round.

Miss France, Iris Mittenaere, took the crown in the end. Check out our live updates here. – Rappler.com