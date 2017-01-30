Talking to Steve Harvey at coronation night, Pia drops this bit of good news – she's signed with IMG!

MANILA, Philippines – Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach, set to pass on her crown to the new Miss Universe Monday morning, January 30 in Manila, dropped some great news at the coronation night while speaking with host Steve Harvey – she has signed with IMG, the talent group that also owns the Miss Universe pageant.

"It was a remarkable year and I've really grown as a woman, I've learned so many things…I just signed with IMG, so I'm very excited about that. I do hope that everyone keeps supporting me even [after I pass on the crown]," she told Steve.

There was also some banter after the opening montage flashed back to that fateful moment when Steve incorrectly named Miss Colombia the winner.

Later, Pia said teasingly, "Steve, thank you for making me the most popular Miss Universe!"

Steve replied, "Thank you for making me the most famous host of Miss Universe."

