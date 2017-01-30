FULL LIST: Top 13, Miss Universe 2016
MANILA, Philippines – The Philippines' bet Maxine Medina made it to the Top 13 of the Miss Universe coronation at the Mall of Asia Arena on Monday, January 30.
The full list of candidates in the Top 13 are:
- Kenya
- Indonesia
- USA
- Mexico
- Peru
- Panama
- Colombia
- Philippines
- Canada
- Brazil
- France
- Haiti
- Thailand
Miss Thailand Chalita Suansane won the fan vote.
The ladies will compete in the swimsuit portion, where 9 candidates will move on to the next round. – Rappler.com