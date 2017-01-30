Here's the full list of candidates in the Top 13 at Miss Universe 2016!

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippines' bet Maxine Medina made it to the Top 13 of the Miss Universe coronation at the Mall of Asia Arena on Monday, January 30.

The full list of candidates in the Top 13 are:

Kenya

Indonesia

USA

Mexico

Peru

Panama

Colombia

Philippines

Canada

Brazil

France

Haiti

Thailand

Miss Thailand Chalita Suansane won the fan vote.

The ladies will compete in the swimsuit portion, where 9 candidates will move on to the next round. – Rappler.com