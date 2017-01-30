Here are the candidates who are moving on to the evening gown competition!

MANILA, Philippines – The Miss Universe 2016 Top 9 were announced during coronation night at the Mall of Asia Arena on Monday, January 30.

Here is the full list of Top 9 candidates:

USA

Thailand

France

Mexico

Kenya

Colombia

Canada

Haiti

Philippines

After they compete in the evening gown competition, 6 candidates will move on to the question and answer portion of the pageant. – Rappler.com