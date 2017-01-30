FULL LIST: Miss Universe 2016, Top 9
Here are the candidates who are moving on to the evening gown competition!
Published 9:40 AM, January 30, 2017
Updated 4:32 PM, January 30, 2017
TOP 9. Deshauna Barber, Miss USA 2016; Kristal Silva, Miss Mexico 2016; Siera Bearchell, Miss Canada 2016; Chalita Suansane, Miss Thailand 2016; Mary Esther Were, Miss Kenya 2016; Raquel Pelissier, Miss Haiti 2016; Iris Mittenaere, Miss France 2016; Andrea Tovar, Miss Colombia 2016; and Maxine Medina, Miss Philippines 2016; await to see which of them will be announced as the top 6 finalists during the 65th Miss Universe Telecast. HO/The Miss Universe Organization
MANILA, Philippines – The Miss Universe 2016 Top 9 were announced during coronation night at the Mall of Asia Arena on Monday, January 30.
Here is the full list of Top 9 candidates:
- USA
- Thailand
- France
- Mexico
- Kenya
- Colombia
- Canada
- Haiti
- Philippines
After they compete in the evening gown competition, 6 candidates will move on to the question and answer portion of the pageant. – Rappler.com
