Miss Philippines Maxine Medina gleefully explains how to eat balut and shows off the local delicacy to her Miss Universe friends

MANILA, Philippines – When guests come to the Philippines, one of the local delicacies they try is also a popular Southeast Asian treat: balut eggs. The developing duck embryo is delicious and soupy, but others sometimes find eating it a stomach-turning task, especially when faced with the actual bird within the egg.

The latest to try the local treat? A group of Miss Universe contestants, including the candidates from the Cayman Islands, Vietnam, and the USA were recently shown sampling balut, while Miss Philippines Maxine Medina gleefully explained how to eat the delicacy.

Check out some screenshots below from ETC:

This was part of a short clip shown at the Miss Universe coronation night, held Monday, January 30 in Manila. Check out Rappler's Live Updates from coronation night and stay tuned for all updates from the show! – Rappler.com