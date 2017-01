Here are the ladies who will move on to the question and answer round!

MANILA, Philippines – The Miss Universe 2016 has a Top 6.

Here is the full list of Top 6 candidates:

France

Kenya

Colombia

Philippines

Thailand

Haiti

The candidates were chosen after going through the swimsuit and evening gown competitions. They will move on to the question and answer round.

The Miss Universe 2016 coronation night was held at the Mall of Asia Arena on Monday, January 30. – Rappler.com