'What is the most significant change you have seen in the world in the last 10 years?'

MANILA, Philippines – Social media. Millennials. Gender equality.

These are just some of the answers shared by Filipinos online when asked how they would have answered the question posed to Miss Philippines Maxine Medina at the Miss Universe 2016 pageant: "What is the most significant change you have seen in the world in the last 10 years?"

Maxine made it to the Top 6 of the pageant on Monday, January 30. Miss France Iris Mittenaere was eventually crowned as the 65th Miss Universe.

Some netizens felt Maxine failed to advance to the Top 3 because of her answer in the question-and-answer portion. (READ: All the answers from the Miss Universe 2016 QnA rounds)

Netizens chimed in, channeling their inner beauty queens and sharing how they would've answered if they were the ones onstage.

Many said Maxine could have cited the rise of social media and how technology has bridged nations.

@MovePH @rapplerdotcom the birth and growth of social media and how it affects the lives of people both good and in a bad way. — Maxine (@PH4MU2016) January 30, 2017

@MovePH in the last 10yrs , we saw a surge of social media across various platforms that boosts our social interaction even beyond borders. — Jay Moli (@JayMoli) January 30, 2017

@MovePH @rapplerdotcom The advancement in technology, it makes the world smaller, and be able to talk yo ur family in real time — isan (@mimipagong) January 30, 2017

.@MovePH Social media and how technology creates bridges among nations could also be a good answer — Jene-Anne Pangue (@jeneanneisflair) January 30, 2017

@MovePH The power of social media and how it makes us come together as one nation... One race... ONE UNIVERSE! — Menard Molina (@menardmolina) January 30, 2017

Others cited the power of millennials to become catalysts for change, while some pointed out the advances in the fight for gender equality and gay rights.

Here are the rest of the answers shared by Filipinos online:

Miss Universe question - Curated tweets by MovePH

If you were Maxine, how would you have answered the question? Share your thoughts on X! – Rappler.com