Stars cheer on PH's Maxine Medina, congratulate Miss Universe Iris Mittenaere
MANILA, Philippines – After a solid top 6 finish for the Philippines, local celebrities took to social media to cheer on the local bet Maxine Medina, while also congratulating the newly crowned Miss Universe, France's Iris Mittenaere, on her victory.
Some also posted nods to 2015 queen, Filipino Pia Wurtzbach, who took the crown in a stunning win last year.
Let's take a look at some of the tweets on social media:
Solenn Heussaff and Erwan Heussaff
Siblings and celebrities Solenn Heussaff and Erwan Heussaff both said on social media that one of Miss France's answers in the original French differed from the interpreter's version. Nevertheless, Solenn congratulated Miss France Iris Mittenaere on her win.
Mas maganda sagot ni miss France without the interpreter. So she won on her own. Not because of the translation.
Mas maganda sagot ni miss France without the interpreter. So she won on her own. Not because of the translation.— Solenn Heussaff (@solennheussaff) January 30, 2017
Congrats miss France! And all the women . Winner silang lahat— Solenn Heussaff (@solennheussaff) January 30, 2017
Erwan also posted his own translation of Iris' answer, which was about thinking she failed in her schooling, and not about a casting. Iris later said at a press conference that her answer was about school, but that she thought her interpreter was good.
Since everyone is asking for the translation. #missfrance #MissUniverse pic.twitter.com/co45BEBGT9
Since everyone is asking for the translation. #missfrance #MissUniverse pic.twitter.com/co45BEBGT9— Erwan Heussaff (@erwanheussaff) January 30, 2017
Vice Ganda
Vice tweeted continuously throughout the show. Check out some of them:
Thanks so much Maxine Medina!!! You still made us proud! #MissUniverse #Philippines— jose marie viceral (@vicegandako) January 30, 2017
Ganda ng chika ni Colombia about violence. Tumbok! But if you take the crown away from the Philippines there will be violence! Chozzz!!!— jose marie viceral (@vicegandako) January 30, 2017
Woooohhh deretso ka na sa finish line Maxine wag ka ng pepreno!!! Iretouch mo sila ng alikabok! #MissUniverse #Philippines— jose marie viceral (@vicegandako) January 30, 2017
Congratulations France!!! #MissUniverse— jose marie viceral (@vicegandako) January 30, 2017
Anne Curtis
To our very own @maxinemedina THANK YOU! With or without the crown, you've made us very proud! We love you! Chin up! Taas-noo! #MissUniverse— Anne Curtis-Smith (@annecurtissmith) January 30, 2017
Congratulations to the NEW Miss Universe from FRANCE Iris Mittenaere! Toutes mes Félicitations! #MissUniverse— Anne Curtis-Smith (@annecurtissmith) January 30, 2017
Jonas Gaffud
Pageant mentor and authority Jonas Gaffud posted this heartfelt photo showing Pia Wurtzbach with Maxine.
Rajo Laurel
We're proud of you Maxine!!! You made us proud!!!' Congratulations— Rajo Laurel (@rajolaurel) January 30, 2017
Congratulations FRANCE! #65thMissUniverse— Rajo Laurel (@rajolaurel) January 30, 2017
Rajo also posted this video of his reaction to one of the show announcements:
My reaction to top 6! #MissUniverse #yanangpinoy pic.twitter.com/YJzBbTjojY— Rajo Laurel (@rajolaurel) January 30, 2017
Ruffa Gutierrez
Woohoooo!!! I was right... #Philippines mabuhay ka #MaxineMedina #WearTheCrown— Ruffa Gutierrez (@iloveruffag) January 30, 2017
Congratulations to the 3 ladies... they are all winners!!! Beauty with brains!! #65thMissUniverse #MissUniverse— Ruffa Gutierrez (@iloveruffag) January 30, 2017
Belle Daza
Belle, the daughter of previous winner Gloria Diaz, tweeted this:
Congrats Ms France, @IrisMittenaereO we are proud of you @maxinemedina you are a kween to us meanwhile here's tb to my Miss U moment lol pic.twitter.com/1eTWqxICF2— Isabelle Daza (@isabelledaza) January 30, 2017
Ogie Alcasid tweeted this:
We are proud of you #MaxineMedina— ogie alcasid (@ogiealcasid) January 30, 2017
Miss International 2016 Kylie Verzosa congratulated her good friend.
Congratulations @maxinemedina! You did well! We are proud of you.— Kylie (@KylieVerzosa) January 30, 2017
Former Miss Universe 1999 1st runner-up Miriam Quiambao also told Maxine she did well.
We are proud of you @maxinemedina! Thank you for representing our country! #MissUniverse #Philippines— Miriam Quiambao (@miriamq) January 30, 2017
John Prats also congratulated Maxine, saying it was not easy to represent the country.
Congratulations to the new Miss Universe, and well done, Maxine! – Rappler.com
