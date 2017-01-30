Check out what Anne, Solenn, Vice, Belle, Rajo, Ruffa, and more had to say after the pageant!

MANILA, Philippines – After a solid top 6 finish for the Philippines, local celebrities took to social media to cheer on the local bet Maxine Medina, while also congratulating the newly crowned Miss Universe, France's Iris Mittenaere, on her victory.

Some also posted nods to 2015 queen, Filipino Pia Wurtzbach, who took the crown in a stunning win last year.

Let's take a look at some of the tweets on social media:

Solenn Heussaff and Erwan Heussaff

Siblings and celebrities Solenn Heussaff and Erwan Heussaff both said on social media that one of Miss France's answers in the original French differed from the interpreter's version. Nevertheless, Solenn congratulated Miss France Iris Mittenaere on her win.

Mas maganda sagot ni miss France without the interpreter. So she won on her own. Not because of the translation. — Solenn Heussaff (@solennheussaff) January 30, 2017

Congrats miss France! And all the women . Winner silang lahat — Solenn Heussaff (@solennheussaff) January 30, 2017

Erwan also posted his own translation of Iris' answer, which was about thinking she failed in her schooling, and not about a casting. Iris later said at a press conference that her answer was about school, but that she thought her interpreter was good.

Since everyone is asking for the translation. #missfrance #MissUniverse pic.twitter.com/co45BEBGT9 — Erwan Heussaff (@erwanheussaff) January 30, 2017

Vice Ganda

Vice tweeted continuously throughout the show. Check out some of them:

Thanks so much Maxine Medina!!! You still made us proud! #MissUniverse #Philippines — jose marie viceral (@vicegandako) January 30, 2017

Ganda ng chika ni Colombia about violence. Tumbok! But if you take the crown away from the Philippines there will be violence! Chozzz!!! — jose marie viceral (@vicegandako) January 30, 2017

Woooohhh deretso ka na sa finish line Maxine wag ka ng pepreno!!! Iretouch mo sila ng alikabok! #MissUniverse #Philippines — jose marie viceral (@vicegandako) January 30, 2017

Anne Curtis

To our very own @maxinemedina THANK YOU! With or without the crown, you've made us very proud! We love you! Chin up! Taas-noo! #MissUniverse — Anne Curtis-Smith (@annecurtissmith) January 30, 2017

Congratulations to the NEW Miss Universe from FRANCE Iris Mittenaere! Toutes mes Félicitations! #MissUniverse — Anne Curtis-Smith (@annecurtissmith) January 30, 2017

Jonas Gaffud

Pageant mentor and authority Jonas Gaffud posted this heartfelt photo showing Pia Wurtzbach with Maxine.

Thank you so much @piawurtzbach for the gesture of comforting @maxine_medina #forthephilippines #missuniverse A photo posted by Jonas Antonio Gaffud (@jonasofmercator) on Jan 29, 2017 at 8:37pm PST

Rajo Laurel

We're proud of you Maxine!!! You made us proud!!!' Congratulations — Rajo Laurel (@rajolaurel) January 30, 2017

Rajo also posted this video of his reaction to one of the show announcements:

Ruffa Gutierrez

Congratulations to the 3 ladies... they are all winners!!! Beauty with brains!! #65thMissUniverse #MissUniverse — Ruffa Gutierrez (@iloveruffag) January 30, 2017

Belle Daza

Belle, the daughter of previous winner Gloria Diaz, tweeted this:

Congrats Ms France, @IrisMittenaereO we are proud of you @maxinemedina you are a kween to us meanwhile here's tb to my Miss U moment lol pic.twitter.com/1eTWqxICF2 — Isabelle Daza (@isabelledaza) January 30, 2017

Ogie Alcasid tweeted this:

We are proud of you #MaxineMedina — ogie alcasid (@ogiealcasid) January 30, 2017

Miss International 2016 Kylie Verzosa congratulated her good friend.

Congratulations @maxinemedina! You did well! We are proud of you. — Kylie (@KylieVerzosa) January 30, 2017

Former Miss Universe 1999 1st runner-up Miriam Quiambao also told Maxine she did well.

We are proud of you @maxinemedina! Thank you for representing our country! #MissUniverse #Philippines — Miriam Quiambao (@miriamq) January 30, 2017

John Prats also congratulated Maxine, saying it was not easy to represent the country.

Thank you @maxine_medina for representing Philippines. Alam namin na hindi madali ang lahat Manalo o Matalo nandito kami . #Pinoy #AllLoveNoHate A photo posted by John Paulo Q. Prats (@iamjohnprats) on Jan 29, 2017 at 7:48pm PST

Congratulations to the new Miss Universe, and well done, Maxine! – Rappler.com