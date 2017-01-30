Maxine Medina finishes in the top 6 of this year's Miss Universe competition. She and Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach share a special moment, as seen in this touching photo

MANILA, Philippines – Amid the flurry of activity post-Miss Universe pageant, here's one beautiful photo that's tugging at the heartstrings of social media users everywhere. Pageant mentor Jonas Gaffud shared this lovely picture of Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach hugging Maxine Medina, the country's bet to this year's pageant.

Maxine made it to the top 6 of the competition, getting cut shortly after the question-and-answer portion. "Thank you so much @piawurtzbach for the gesture of comforting @maxine_medina #forthephilippines #missuniverse," wrote Jonas on Instagram.

Thank you so much @piawurtzbach for the gesture of comforting @maxine_medina #forthephilippines #missuniverse A photo posted by Jonas Antonio Gaffud (@jonasofmercator) on Jan 29, 2017 at 8:37pm PST

Earlier in the show, Pia took a final turn as Miss Universe onstage, thanking her family, friends, the Miss Universe Organization, her Miss Universe sisters, and her fans for their support in the past year.

"To the next Miss Universe, fasten your seatbelt. At the end of your reign, you will grown in confidence, maturity, and faith. For me, the title was a dream come true, but the work continues. Kababayan, maraming salamat po. Mahal ko kayo. (I love you al.) Thank you for everything," she said.

France's Iris Mittenaere won the crown this year. – Rappler.com