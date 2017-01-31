Miss Bulgaria Violina Ancheva offers to give the Sherri Hill dress she wore for the pageant's opening number to a Filipino who needs it

MANILA, Philippine – After participating in the Miss Universe 2016 pageant held in the Philippines, Miss Bulgaria Violina Ancheva is offering up a gift to a lucky Filipino fan: the dress she wore for the pageant's opening number.

On Monday, January 30, hours after coronation day, Violina addressed her "Filipino friends" on her official Facebook account, saying she wanted to give her gown away to a girl who needed a prom dress.

"To my Filipino friends: Dear friends, I would like to give as a present my Miss Universe Gown to one of you that really wants it and needs it. I want to give the dress to a girl in need, that can't buy a dress for her prom the next month."

She said that interested fans should send her a private message for more details, and added, "I am leaving soon, so please hurry up."



Violina's deep blue, two-piece dress is by designer Sherri Hill.

The Miss Universe 2016 pageant was held in the Philippines, with the coronation taking place at the Mall of Asia Arena on Monday.

The Philippines' Pia Wurtzbach passed the crown to this edition's winner, France's Iris Mittenaere. – Rappler.com