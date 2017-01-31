Pageant blogger Norman Tinio shares his thoughts after the grand coronation

This piece was first posted in Norman Tinio's blog. It is republished here with his permission.

I can return to my normal life as a pageant blogger, resume pageant judgings (I will actually have one in Lucena and a bigger contest in Aurora Province early February) and catch up on more rest after surviving the past 3 weeks on barely 3-4 hours of sleep every night, or early morning if you will.

But before I do that, let me just share all my thoughts on the 65th Miss Universe won by Iris Mittenaere of France.

Am I happy that Iris won over the 85 other contestants?

Yes, although I would be equally happy if Raquel Pellisier of Haiti was crowned. During the Top 3 Final Look with Boyz II Men, I was completely sold with that victory and a first-time country winner at that.

During the Press Conference, Iris finally sold me on her being the new titleholder because she plans to make the brand of Miss Universe strong in France and the whole European region. And I believe that is the direction where IMG/WME wants to plant more productive seeds of growth after strong build-ups in Latin America and Asia.

Am I extremely bothered that my predictions had more misses than hits?

Not at all. Nobody among my respected pageant colleagues had picked Miss France as their top winner, let alone place Miss Haiti on such a high placement in their final predictions. We were all divided in the final analysis because this is such a diverse and relatively difficult roster to mutually agree upon on the actual winners.

I am relieved that Miss Colombia actually placed 2nd Runner-Up and Miss Thailand made Top 6.

I can move on from that.

Am I disappointed with the performance of Top 6 placer Miss Philippines Maxine Medina?

For the purpose of my Final Predictions, yes. But in totality of her performance, no. She did the best she could under the daunting circumstances. When a provided interpreter interjected during the Q&A to translate her question and she still answered in English, I know that she will give the same response in Filipino.

I was actually seated very close to the entire Medina clan and her boyfriend Marx inside the MOA Arena. While they appeared affected when Miss Philippines was no longer called to the Final 3, it was clear that they accepted her fate without the drama. No need for tears as Maxine did the best that she could and to be part of the Top 6 is already an achievement that eighty-three (83) other delegates can only dream of reaching.

So where do we go from here?

There's the Bb. Pilipinas 2017 screening which will start happening around February 15, onwards. Time to look for the potential successors of our reigning national titleholders. And that should really keep me busy in the love month.

I’m going back to sleep now. God knows how much my body needs the complete rest.

Thank you to everyone who kept company during the 65th Miss Universe from Day 1. – Rappler.com

Norman Tinio started blogging about pageants in 2009, but he had been a pageant enthusiast since the early '70s. Apart from that, he is an industrial psychologist by profession, movie addict by nocturnal choice, and an ex-seminarian who can pray in Ancient Latin. You can find him and his daily musings at normannorman.com.