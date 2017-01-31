'I know that I am capable and I rose from the challenges that I've been through. Most importantly, I know that my fellow Filipinos also think that I can,' Maxine says

MANILA, Philippines – One day after the Miss Universe competition, the Philippines' bet Maxine Medina took to Instagram to post an update for her fans and supporters. Maxine finished in the Top 6.

Fans cheered for Maxine during the competition every time she was called out. However, she failed to make it to the top 3.

"I feel so blessed to have the honor of representing my country the Philippines. I gave and offered my best, my heart and my soul as I stepped out on the stage to represent the entire nation at this year's Miss Universe Pageant! I am so proud to have been given the opportunity of wearing the Philippine sash for a month of hosting this historical event," she wrote.

She also said that after the past months, she can now rest knowing that the country supported her and enabled her to do her best in the competition.

"After seven months of preparations, through ups and downs, when I go to sleep, I am at peace and comforted knowing that the entire country believes in me. Yesterday, when I was called to be part of the top 6 finalists, I knew that I could make it because I believe in myself.

"I know that I am capable and I rose from the challenges that I've been through. Most importantly, I know that my fellow Filipinos also think that I can."

"I am fortunate to be part of this momentous gathering of the most beautiful women in the universe that took place in our country. To have experienced this milestone makes me very happy because I was able to bring the Filipino nation together as one," she said.

Here is her parting message to her batchmates and the Filipino people.

"To my fellow candidates, it is a privilege to share this wonderful journey with you. Sa aking mga kababayan at kapwa Filipino, maraming salamat po sa lahat ng suporta at pagmamahal na ipinakita ninyo sa akin! Everything I do is for our Philippines. Mabuhay po tayong lahat. Mahal ko kayo."

(To all of my countrymen, thank you for the support and love you've shown me. Everything I do is for our Philippines. I love you all.)

Since she won Binibining Pilipinas last April, Maxine has been heavily criticized for her communication skills. She was recently in the headlines when she made a mistake of attributing the invention of the terno to former First Lady Imelda Marcos.

Social media followers also said that she could have done better during the question and answer portion.

For her part, Maxine said she was happy with the results and for the chance to be part of history.

Meanwhile, in an interview with ABS-CBN, Maxine's boyfriend Marx Topacio said a vacation is on the horizon for him and Maxine.

"Ang layo ng narating niya. Sobrang proud ako dahil alam kong fighter talaga siya. Lahat gagawin niya para makuha ['yung crown]. Kahit hindi niya nakuha, proud pa din kami. At least tapos na, pahinga na. Lagi talaga kaming vacation niyan, lagi kaming on the go so at least magagawa na namin," he said.

(She has come so far. I'm very proud of her because I know she's really a fighter. She did everything to get [the crown]. Even if she did not get it, we're all proud of her. At least it's now finished, we can rest. We'll really go on a vacation, we're always on the go, so now we can do it.) – Rappler.com