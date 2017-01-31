Violina Ancheva gives the gown she wore to the pageant to the daughter of a single mom

MANILA, Philippines – Miss Universe Bulgaria 2016 has found a new home for the gown she wore at the pageant. (READ: Miss Universe Bulgaria offers pageant gown as prom dress)

Right before she left the Philippines, Violina Ancheva gave the blue two-piece dress to the daughter of single mom Issay Gallano.

On Facebook, Isay posted photos of her daughter wearing the gown and thanked Violina: "Thank you so much Miss Bulgaria. You have a beautiful heart. We wish you all the best. God bless you and your family."







In a report on CNN Philippines, Violina said about her decision to give away the dress, "When we were in Davao, Cebu, and other places, people always, always, gave us flowers, souvenirs. With this dress, I have very happy moments. I want the girl, the next owner of the dress, to feel beautiful and happy."

In the same report, Issay said she was ready to pawn off a necklace in order to buy her 18-year-old daughter a dress for her prom, which is in a couple of weeks.

Violina left the Philippines on Tuesday, January 31, a day after the Miss Universe coronation. At the coronation, the Philippines' Pia Wurtzbach passed the title on to France's Iris Mittenaere. – Rappler.com