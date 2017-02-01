Miss Universe 2016 Iris Mittenaere will miss the mangoes and the warm, welcoming people – here's more of the candidates on what they'll miss about the Philippines!

MANILA, Philippines – The Miss Universe 2016 pageant may be over, and the candidates are flying out of the country, but they will cherish their memories of the Philippines forever.

Rappler was able to interview some of the ladies during the pageant at events and through the Miss Universe Organization, and ask what they'll miss the most after their 3-week stay in the Philippines.

Here's what they had to say.

Iris Mittenaere, France, Miss Universe 2016

What will you miss about the Philippines?

"Oh, the mango! Of course! The mango, because in the Philippines you have the best mango! I really love the mango here.

"And the people. I will miss the people because they are welcoming and very warm. And I think this is the perfect place for this beauty pageant. And I'm very happy to [become] Miss Universe here because all the people in the [Mall of Asia Arena] during the Miss Universe [coronation] was so happy and they made a lot of noise and it was – wow! – when you are onstage and you hear all these things, it's crazy. And I feel so happy to be Miss Universe here in the Philippines."

Raquel Pelissier, Haiti, Miss Universe 2016 1st runner-up

How was your stay in the Philippines? What were your expectations before coming to the country?

"The Philippines is a country I’ve always wanted to visit since I have Filipino blood from my mom’s side of the family. I’ve always been interested in visiting and getting to know the culture and history of the Filipino people. This is why I can say that my stay here is amazing and I am enjoying every minute of this experience. I am happy that it has surpassed my expectations."

Which places have you enjoyed during your tour? What memories will you never forget about the Philippines?

"I got to visit Cebu and Baguio which were so beautiful because it offered different views and landscapes. What really touched me was the warm welcome and the love I received from the Filipino people. I truly feel at home here."

Sal Garcia, Dominican Republic

How was your stay in the Philippines? What were your expectations before coming to the country?

"My stay in the Philippines has been nothing short of beautiful, and I am so happy to be here. The people, places and weather have all been amazing and it reminds me of my country. I knew right away that the Philippines was going to be welcoming and supportive because they helped me raise money so that I could be a part of the Miss Universe Competition."

Which places have you enjoyed during your tour? What memories will you never forget about the Philippines?

"We have visited many places in the Philippines, but I really enjoyed Cebu and Pico de Loro. I will never forget the incredible welcome and cheer we received at every activity. The way the Filipino people have welcomed us has made me realize how important it is for us to be here."

Mariam Habach, Venezuela

How was your stay in the Philippines? What were your expectations before coming to the country?

"When I first arrived in the Philippines, I quickly realized that everyone was a fan of The Miss Universe Competition. The crowds were fantastic and hearing them cheer each of our names on the street was an incredible experience. I feel so loved by the Filipino people, it touches me for how much warmth I receive from them. Being in the Philippines makes me feel full of joy and the energy makes me feel confident for the upcoming show."

Which places have you enjoyed during your tour? What memories will you never forget about the Philippines?

"Vigan City has been my favorite place visited so far in the Philippines. The weather, fans and the fashion show was a highlight for me that I will never forget. I was full of emotion when walking through the crowd during the fashion show especially when I could hear everyone yelling ‘Venezuela!’ The respect that everyone gives us overjoys me and I’m so grateful to be apart of this adventure here in the Philippines."

Camila Barraza, Kosovo

How was your stay in the Philippines? What were your expectations before coming to the country?

"My stay here so far has been an amazing experience, thanks to the beautiful Filipino people. Before coming to the Philippines, I would have never expected to receive so much love and positive energy. I’m so grateful to be apart of this once in a lifetime experience."

Which places have you enjoyed during your tour? What memories will you never forget about the Philippines?

"I traveled to so many places here, but my favorites would have to be Baguio and Cebu. They are such beautiful places, and I will never forget the people cheering and supporting us on as we arrived."

Kristal Silva, Mexico, Top 9

How was your stay in the Philippines? What were your expectations before coming to the country?

"The Philippines has been one of the most welcoming places I’ve been to and I’m so fortunate to be apart of the Miss Universe Competition where the people are so supportive. I knew that the Philippines was going to be a great place for the show because of the way they encourage and treat the reigning Pia Wurtzbach. The Philippines is nothing but beautiful and the show itself is going to be a one of a kind."

Which places have you enjoyed during your tour? What memories will you never forget about the Philippines?

"Boracay and Cebu have been my favorite places so far during the trip. Boracay was the most beautiful to me because of all the bright colors everywhere I looked. Cebu had the most memorable and encouraging fans when we were there.Taking these trips with all of the contestants has given us so many friendships and lifelong memories. We working hard and giving everything our all, while still having the best times of our lives. I want to share with world how beautiful the Philippines is and how wonderful the people are.

Chalita Suansane, Thailand, Top 6

How was your stay in the Philippines? What were your expectations before coming to the country?

"Being in the Philippines is exciting, fun and an overall wonderful experience. I knew it was going to be incredible here because I got a little taste of the Philippines at the kick-off event earlier in the year."

Which places have you enjoyed during your tour? What memories will you never forget about the Philippines?

"The Vigan Fashion Show was one of my most favorite moments since being here. I had the opportunity to wear a beautiful Filipino gown dazzled in pearls. Walking through the crowd of fans in the gown made me feel like a true queen, and that is something I will never forget."

Kezia Warouw, Indonesia, Top 13

How was your stay in the Philippines? What were your expectations before coming to the country?

"This is my 3rd time in Phillipines. So far, I am so happy here because it’s not so different from Indonesia. The people are great, they are nice, friendly, humble, and always smiling."

Which places have you enjoyed during your tour? What memories will you never forget about the Philippines?

"The most memorable moment for me is when I meet every Filipino people because they are so friendly. And I also love Filipino food, especially Jolibee I like Jolibee."

Raissa Santana, Brazil, Top 13

How was your stay in the Philippines? What were your expectations before coming to the country?

"I feel like I’m home. Because the Philippines is close to my home, very close to my country. It’s tropical, it has beautiful beach and loving people. They make me feel very welcome. "

Which places have you enjoyed during your tour? What memories will you never forget about the Philippines?

"I have been to Cebu and Baguio and Manila. I really enjoyed that. And I hope I can come back here and see more."

Jamie-Lee Faulkner, Great Britain

How was your stay in the Philippines? What were your expectations before coming to the country?

"This is my second time in the Philippines. It’s been amazing. I’m living every single minute. The first time I came was July, I was out here for a photo shoot and a gown fitting and I fell in love with the Philippines even, that I knew I had to come back even before Miss Universe would be held here. I was so happy when I found [it was going to be here.]

"My whole experience here, the hospitality of the people I think has been the most special. I don’t think you get that anywhere else in the world . I mean in Great Britain, we’re very welcoming and very friendly but the welcome we have here and the fans, they are just incredible."

Which places have you enjoyed during your tour? What memories will you never forget about the Philippines?

"I have lucky obviously to experience Manila and also I’ve been to Vigan, where I took part in a fashion show which was really nice, really warm and sunny. I’ve also been to Cebu and Cebu was beautiful. Again, an amazing warm welcoming and the memories I’ll take back – the friendships I’ve made, the whole experience of Miss Universe combined with the Filipino people, the places has been incredible." – Rappler.com