France's Iris Mittenaere departs for New York after being crowned Miss Universe 2016

MANILA, Philippines – Miss Universe 2016 Iris Mittenaere left the Philippines for New York on Thursday, February 2. (READ: France's Iris Mittenaere wins Miss Universe 2016)

Iris' plane departed at 4 pm from NAIA Terminal 2, for New York, where she will be roommates with with Miss Universe USA Deshauna Barber for a few months.

As she walked out of the airport's presidential suite, Iris gave the press a message for the Filipinos: "Thank you, I love you, and I will miss you all!"

Iris was crowned by the Philippines' Pia Wurtzbach on Monday, January 30 at the Mall of Asia Arena. She is the first Miss Universe from France in 63 years.

Here are a few photos of Iris at the airport!

– Rappler.com