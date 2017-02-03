These fans' reactions are priceless!

MANILA, Philippines – A few days before she passed the crown, Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach surprised fans at the SM Mall of Asia Arena ticket counter. (LOOK: Miss Universe 2016 Iris Mittenaere leaves PH)

In a video posted on Facebook by a fan on Thursday, February 2, Pia dressed up in a jacket, cap, and glasses to disguise herself at the booth.

"I'm about to surprise some fans, I'm at the ticketing office, I'm incognito," she says. "Let's do this!"

After speaking to a few customers about their tickets, Pia hides underneath the counter to remove her jacket and cap, and reveals that she is, in fact Miss Universe, sash and all. (READ: Pia Wurtzbach's final speech, walk as Miss Universe)

The official SM Tickets Facebook page shared the video on February 3. A text message from the MOA Arena to a member of SM's public relations also confirmed that Pia pulled the stunt: "Pia was at the SM Ticket counters to surprise fans last January 26," they said.

Pia crowned France's Iris Mittenaere at the Mall of Asia Arena on Monday, January 30. The Philippines' Maxine Medina finished in the Top 6. (READ: Maxine Medina on Miss Universe 2016 journey: 'I gave and offered my best')

Watch the video above to see the fans' reactions to Pia's surprise! – Rappler.com