Tourism secretary Wanda Teo says the Miss Universe Organization has approached the department about hosting the pageant

MANILA, Philippines – The Miss Universe pageant might be held in the Philippines again this year.

This, according to an ABS-CBN interview with Department of Tourism Secretary Wanda Teo, who said that the Miss Universe Organization has approached them about hosting the pageant.

"Pinagaaralan pa namin iyan pero (We're still studying it but) that's true, they are asking us to host it again this year," she said.

According to Teo, the organizers were happy with the event that was held in Philippines in January, when Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach crowned France's Iris Mittenaere. The pageant, she said, beat out the Super Bowl when it came to popularity.

If the Philippines does host the pageant again, Teo said that they want the DOT to have more control over the event and, as before, they would have to look for sponsors to shoulder the costs.

The decision as to whether the Philippines will host the 2017 pageant or not will be announced in the next few weeks.

The country hosted the pageant 3 times – in 1974, 1994, and 2017.

Rachel Peters will represent the Philippines in the pageant this year. – Rappler.com