Follow in the footsteps of Catriona Gray and be the next representative to the Miss World pageant

Published 2:50 PM, June 05, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – The Miss World Philippines Organization and ALV Events International announced that they are now opening the search for this year's candidates.

Applicants can log on to www.missworldphilippines.org to download the application form. Deadline for submission is July 22.

The winner of Miss World Philippines will be the country's representative to the Miss World competition in China at the end of the year.

Watch the video below to see the requirements for joining the pageant.

Miss World Philippines 2016 and Miss World 3rd runner-up Catriona Gray will crown her successor this year.

In 2013, the country won the Miss World title in Bali, Indonesia, courtesy of Megan Young. In 2011, Gwendoline Ruais placed 1st runner-up, while in 2012, Queenierich Rehman was part of the Top 8.

Miss World Philippines 2014 Valerie Weigmann finished in the Top 25, while Hillarie Danielle Parungao made it to the Top 10 in 2015. – Rappler.com