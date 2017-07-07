Miss World Philippines national director Arnold Vegafria is calling for support from the government and sponsors for the 2019 pageant

Published 7:17 PM, July 07, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Miss World Philippines national director Arnold Vegafria confirmed that the Philippines may host the Miss World 2019 pageant.

"Not next year," he said about hosting international competition. "I have an offer to staging [the pageant] in 2019," Arnold told the media at a press conference for Miss World Philippines on Friday, July 7.

"So I need the help of government, support of the sponsors, and all the Filipinos, that you know, we can stage it here for the first time. And Miss World will be shown in 146 countries. It’s bigger than the other pageant [Miss Universe]," he said in jest.

He added: "We will showcase the country to 146 countries – the beauty of the people, the beauty of our tourism, and of course, the hospitality of the Filipino people."

Arnold said he hopes that the government, especially the Department of Tourism, will be open to helping them bring the pageant to the country.

New titles, new crown

At the press conference, Arnold and the organizers announced that there will be 3 new titles up for grabs at the upcoming Miss World Philippines pageant. These are Miss Eco Philippines, Reina Hispano Americana Filipinas, and Miss Multinational Philippines.

The 3 ladies who will win the new titles will represent the country in their corresponding international pageants.

Aside from Miss World Philippines and the 3 new titles, two ladies will also be crowned first princess and second princess.

National director Arnold Vegafria now giving his opening remarks. pic.twitter.com/iIANwYz5se — alexa villano (@alexavillano) July 7, 2017

A new crown will also be unveiled very soon, a collaboration between an unnamed designer and Miss World 2013 Megan Young.

Arnold also said that the search for Miss World Philippines is open to all Filipino candidates and to Filipinos abroad.

"Number one, we’re opening it to all the [beauty pageant] camps. We all know that we have two big camps and there are several other camps. And we’re also opening this to the regional and international. We have some candidates from the US, delegates from Australia, from Italy, from Europe, from the Middle East. So we’re going to open the doors to ladies who aspire to become a beauty queen. Not only in the Philippines, but for as long as you are a Filipino," he said.



The deadline for applications is on July 22, with screening to be held at the end of the month.

The Miss World Philippines coronation is scheduled to be held on September 3 at the Mall of Asia Arena. – Rappler.com