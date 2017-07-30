Meet the ladies vying for the Miss World Philippines crown

Published 5:50 PM, July 30, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – The Miss World Philippines Organization selected the pageant's candidates on Saturday, July 29, at the New World Makati Hotel.

The ladies underwent screenings such as interviews, and donned swimsuits and evening gowns. From 55 ladies, they were narrowed down to 35.

Aside from the Miss World Philippines title, 3 other crowns – Reina Hispanoamericana Filipinas 2017, Miss Multinational 2017, and Miss Eco Philippines 2017 are also at stake. (READ: 8 changes to Miss World Philippines 2017)

Here's the list of candidates as announced on the Miss World Philippines social media accounts.

Ethel Abellanosa

Christine Angel Alvaira

Leidda Paulette Babasanta

Angelica Burgos

Henna Kaizzelle Nicole Cajandig

Zara Carbonell

Cristina Coloma

Janela Joy Cuaton

Kathryn Jade Cudiamat

Shawntel Cruz

Discery Karren Dela

Netania Deveza

Nikki Deveza

Kaycie Lyn Fajardo

Rose Flores

Jane Darren Genobisa

Kathleen Tagle Gomez

Princess Marquez Laureano

Laura Lehmann

Ella Eiveren Lubag

Chelsea Manalo

Teresita Ssen Marquez

Trizha Bartolome Ocampo

Krystle Anne Ongjanco

Gabriela Madarieta Ortega

Jeanyfer Ozbot

Glyssa Perez

Andrea Poliquit

Joanna Rabe

Sheila Marie Reyes

Sophia Senoron

Jona Sweett

Cynthia Magpatoc Thomalla

Noelle Uy-Tuazon

Veronica Villones

Official Miss World Philippines contestants @kweenkarren @itstrizh @thia_alla @janelacuaton #MWP2017 A post shared by Miss World Philippines (@msworldphil) on Jul 29, 2017 at 3:02am PDT

Official Miss World Philippines candidates @gabrielamortega @sophiasenoron @sheilalalulala #MWP2017 A post shared by Miss World Philippines (@msworldphil) on Jul 29, 2017 at 2:52am PDT

Official Miss World Candidates @rosetheflores @veronicavillones @kjcudiamat #MWP2017 A post shared by Miss World Philippines (@msworldphil) on Jul 29, 2017 at 2:49am PDT

Official Candidates of Miss World Philippines @bellajeanyfer @ellaeiveren @krysongjanco #MWP2017 A post shared by Miss World Philippines (@msworldphil) on Jul 29, 2017 at 2:47am PDT

Official Miss World Philippines contestants @jona_sweett @nikkideveza and Tanya Deveza #MWP2017 A post shared by Miss World Philippines (@msworldphil) on Jul 29, 2017 at 2:46am PDT

Official Candidates of Miss World Philippines @angeburgers @kaycienlynf @tinayc #MWP2017 A post shared by Miss World Philippines (@msworldphil) on Jul 29, 2017 at 2:45am PDT

Official Candidates of Miss World Philippines @angelalvaira @iamlauralehmann @joannarabe #MWP2017 A post shared by Miss World Philippines (@msworldphil) on Jul 29, 2017 at 2:44am PDT

Official Candidates of Miss World Philippines @manalo_chelsea @katkatgomez @zaracarbonell #MWP2017 A post shared by Miss World Philippines (@msworldphil) on Jul 29, 2017 at 2:43am PDT

Official Miss World Philippines candidates @darrengenobisa0319 @glyperez @beautallful #MWP2017 A post shared by Miss World Philippines (@msworldphil) on Jul 29, 2017 at 2:42am PDT

Official candidates of Miss World Philippines @leiddapaulette @itsmekctheexplorer @princess.laureano @andreapoliquit #MWP2017 A post shared by Miss World Philippines (@msworldphil) on Jul 29, 2017 at 2:39am PDT

Coronation night is set for September 3 at the Mall of Asia Arena. – Rappler.com