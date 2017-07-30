FULL LIST: The 35 candidates of Miss World Philippines 2017
MANILA, Philippines – The Miss World Philippines Organization selected the pageant's candidates on Saturday, July 29, at the New World Makati Hotel.
The ladies underwent screenings such as interviews, and donned swimsuits and evening gowns. From 55 ladies, they were narrowed down to 35.
Aside from the Miss World Philippines title, 3 other crowns – Reina Hispanoamericana Filipinas 2017, Miss Multinational 2017, and Miss Eco Philippines 2017 are also at stake. (READ: 8 changes to Miss World Philippines 2017)
Here's the list of candidates as announced on the Miss World Philippines social media accounts.
- Ethel Abellanosa
- Christine Angel Alvaira
- Leidda Paulette Babasanta
- Angelica Burgos
- Henna Kaizzelle Nicole Cajandig
- Zara Carbonell
- Cristina Coloma
- Janela Joy Cuaton
- Kathryn Jade Cudiamat
- Shawntel Cruz
- Discery Karren Dela
- Netania Deveza
- Nikki Deveza
- Kaycie Lyn Fajardo
- Rose Flores
- Jane Darren Genobisa
- Kathleen Tagle Gomez
- Princess Marquez Laureano
- Laura Lehmann
- Ella Eiveren Lubag
- Chelsea Manalo
- Teresita Ssen Marquez
- Trizha Bartolome Ocampo
- Krystle Anne Ongjanco
- Gabriela Madarieta Ortega
- Jeanyfer Ozbot
- Glyssa Perez
- Andrea Poliquit
- Joanna Rabe
- Sheila Marie Reyes
- Sophia Senoron
- Jona Sweett
- Cynthia Magpatoc Thomalla
- Noelle Uy-Tuazon
- Veronica Villones
Coronation night is set for September 3 at the Mall of Asia Arena. – Rappler.com